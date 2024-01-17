KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia has sent a special postcard to the United Nations (UN) demanding the violence and cruelty by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people be stopped immediately.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the special postcard was addressed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“This morning, I and the Cabinet have signed and sent a special postcard to the UN.

Malaysians can participate in the Special Postcard Delivery Campaign to the UN Secretary-General by purchasing these postcards starting tomorrow at all post offices or through the official website of POS Malaysia Berhad. — Picture from Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

“This special postcard is to express the wishes of the people of Malaysia by urging the UN to accept Palestine as a member state and demanding that the violence and cruelty against the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime will be stopped immediately,” he said in a statement.

Anwar said that the special postcard will be submitted through Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

“I hope this sincere voice of Malaysians will get serious attention from Guterres,” he added.

