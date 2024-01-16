KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — Four foreigners, including a 10-year-old boy, were arrested by police for involving in a series of robbery cases around the state capital.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the suspects, aged between 10 and 28, were arrested in a series of raids by police from the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the State Police Contingent (IPK) around Jalan Segama and Jalan Tugu Kampung Air in Kota Kinabalu.

Jauteh said following the arrests, police have solved several robbery cases that took place around tourist hotspot areas in the state capital.

“In December 30 last year, police were informed of a robbery involving Chinese tourists by two foreigners along Gaya Street, resulting in the victim losing cash and valuable items.

“A team from the Special Investigation Division (D9) conducted an investigation and managed to apprehend two men near a building at Jalan Labuk in Segama on January 13.

“Police also seized two knives, a screwdriver and a hammer that were believed used by the suspects,” he said on Tuesday.

Jauteh added that continuous investigation led police to the arrests of two more suspects, including a 10-year-old boy who was also involved in several robbery cases around the state capital.

“Both suspects, who reside in Pulau Gaya, were apprehended along Jalan Tugu in Kampung Air, here around 5.20pm on Sunday.

“None of the four suspects had any valid documents and they have been remanded for investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery,” said Jauteh.

Among the items were seized by police from the suspects. — Borneo Post pic

Meanwhile, in addressing public concerns following robbery incidents, especially in tourist-concentrated areas, Jauteh stated that to ensure the safety of the public, including tourists, police will continue to carry out crime prevention operations and investigations until the criminals are apprehended.

“Continuous integrated operations involving officers and members from various units in hotspot areas, especially in tourist-concentrated areas around the city, are being conducted.

“This includes conducting ‘integrated walkabouts’ which are aimed at approaching the community while showing the presence of police in the area,” he said. — Borneo Post