PASIR GUDANG, Jan 16 — MSM Sugar Refinery (Johor) Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Hasni Ahmad said that the country is not facing a sugar shortage but rather an issue of inefficient distribution.

He said that Johor MSM distributes the sugar through wholesalers, but they are unaware of the specific process for distributing sugar from their end.

“We channel it through our wholesalers; they are the ones who distribute the sugar, so we are not sure.

“We cannot control the distribution process of the wholesalers,” he said during a Media Familiarisation Trip here today.

In addition to shedding light on distribution challenges, he urged the government to reconsider the current ceiling price of sugar.

He explained that to sustain the industry, the ceiling price of sugar needs to be floated.

“The current ceiling price is not sustainable; that is why we demanded the government to float the price,” he said.

He also shared that Johor MSM is keen to venture into sugarcane plantations despite recognising the current low competitiveness of sugarcane yields.

“We are exploring opportunities to enter sugarcane plantations.

“Despite the current challenges with yield competitiveness, we recognise the importance of incorporating it into our operation,” he added.

He also said Johor MSM will work together with the government as it is important to have such initiatives to combat food insecurity in the future.

“We will collaborate closely with the government on this venture. It’s not just about our industry, it is about looking at it from a food security perspective,” he said.

He also hinted at potential mergers on the horizon for the company but specific details cannot be disclosed at this time.