MELAKA, Jan 15 — The driving training and test track built at the Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) Academy will hopefully boost the efficiency and quality of training and nurture more professional driving testers and instructors, Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said.

He added that the modern and sophisticated 2.02 hectare track was built at a cost of RM2.5 million, beginning on Dec 14, 2021 and was completed on July 12 last year.

"The track can also become a professional driver’s excellence centre in the future, making Melaka a centre to provide training to driving testers and instructors throughout the country.

"I hope that the track will benefit everyone, especially the JPJ, and nurture competent and responsible motorists in an effort to reduce accidents,” he told reporters after launching the track at Melaka JPJ Tiang Dua Academy in Ayer Molek here today, in the presence of Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah and JPJ director-general Datuk Rosplagos Taha.

Ab Rauf said the development of the track and the development of safe motoring competencies will boost the competence capacity and standards based on the Malaysian Skills Certificate and the Malaysian Skills Diploma for the road transport industry.

He also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the JPJ and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) for the continued implementation of the Executive Diploma of Transport Management and Enforcement, as well as with Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTEM) for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training certification. — Bernama