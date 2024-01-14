SHAH ALAM, Jan 14 — Approximately 300 participants assembled to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Palestine in the ongoing “Fly a Kite for Gaza” programme, a continuous initiative to protest against the Zionist regime’s oppression in Jerusalem.

Spokesperson for The Farrash Foundation, Shahnas Oli Mohamed, said the event aligned with the World Kite Day celebration on January 14, is part of the NGO’s initiatives to express solidarity with the struggles of the Palestinian people.

This initiative is in collaboration with the international ‘Kites in Solidarity’ programme.

“The story behind Kites in Solidarity is that in the Gaza Strip, which has a long coastline, Gaza’s children are known for playing kites by the beach.

“In July 2011, the children of Gaza set a world record by flying 12,350 kites simultaneously, breaking the world record held by China at that time,” she told reporters during the event at Bukit Jelutong, here today.

Also present was Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri.

Shahnas said the programme was also aimed at raising awareness among the children participants about the ongoing situation in Palestine.

She said apart from encouraging children to develop a sense of empathy and understanding, the programme serves as a reminder, to instill principled values in the younger generation and the importance of staying informed about global issues and standing firmly on ethical principles.

“Insha’Allah, we will organise more similar programmes to continue raising awareness in various forms as part of our efforts to encourage people not to cease discussing the issues in Palestine,” she said.

Shahnas said the programme garnered support from two local women entrepreneurs in Bukit Jelutong, Sheeda Abdul Karim and Rohiza Mohd Ali. — Bernama