KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Selangor police today confirmed the arrest of two policemen, one of whom is suspected of raping a foreign college student in Ampang.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the alleged incident happened on Monday when the two uniformed policemen detained the victim and a male Malaysian student over a traffic offence.

“The incident happened on January 9, at approximately 10.09pm, when the victim and her boyfriend were at Bukit Ampang View. They were arrested by the two male suspects in uniform. Both suspects took the victims to a separate location.

“In the aforementioned incident, one of the suspects is accused of raping the female victim. During this time, the male student was brought to the bank because both suspects had requested that a payment be made for the traffic offence,” he said in a statement.

Hussein Omar said the two suspects were detained yesterday evening and remanded for seven days.

“On the evening of January 10, a team of officers and members from the Ampang IPD Criminal Investigation Division arrested both suspects and they were remanded for seven days,” he said.

Hussein Omar added that two investigation papers have been opened for the arrests, with one under Section 376 of the Penal Code and the other under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

Section 376 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Section 395/397 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the Code provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and possible whipping.

Hussein Omar said as investigations are still ongoing, he urged those with information to contact the police.

He said the police will also not compromise should any officers or personnel be involved in a criminal act or misconduct.

“The investigations will be conducted transparently,” he said.