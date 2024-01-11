KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The number of flood evacuees in Johor and Pahang dropped slightly to 8,180 people housed at 64 temporary relief centres as of noon compared with 9,146 people in 76 centres reported this morning.

Based on the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Johor dropped to 6,985 compared with 7,536 recorded this morning.

All evacuees are accommodated at 47 relief centres in seven districts, namely Kota Tinggi in 24 centres with 4,221 people, Johor Baru (seven centres, 1,303 people), Kluang (eight centres, 1,163 people), Segamat (four centres, 103 people) Batu Pahat (two centres, 83 people) while Kulai and Pontian with one relief centre each, which accommodated 90 and 22 people respectively.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees also dropped to 1,195 people compared with 1,610 people this morning and they are housed at 17 relief centres in three districts involving 11 centres in Pekan, five in Rompin and one in Maran.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that two rivers in Johor are at dangerous levels — Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Endau in Kluang.

Sungai Pahang in Maran, Pekan and Bera as well as Sungai Rompin in Rompin, Pahang; Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak; Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis and Sungai Klang and Sungai Langat, Kuala Langat, Selangor also recorded a dangerous water level.

The report also said that 52 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents. They include Jalan Johor Bahru-Endau and Jalan Desaru-Pengerang in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut and Jalan Serengkam in Maran Pahang.

The number of evacuees in a relief centre in Kuching, following a fire incident involving nine houses in Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Petra Jaya, remains at 38 people from 12 families. — Bernama