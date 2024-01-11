KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang increased this morning to 9,146 victims sheltering in 76 temporary relief centres (PPS), compared with 8,586 evacuees last night.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) command centre, the number of flood victims in Johor increased to 7,536 compared to 7,025 recorded last night.

All victims were placed in 53 PPS in six districts, namely Kota Tinggi in 26 PPS with 4,448 victims, 12 PPS in Johor Baru (1,710 victims), nine PPS in Kluang (1,163 victims), four PPS in Segamat (103 victims) and each one PPS each in Kulai (90 victims) and Pontian (22 victims).

In Pahang, the number of victims increased to 1,610 victims compared to 1,561 people last night, who took shelter in 23 PPS in three districts involving 11 PPS each in Pekan and Rompin and one in Maran.

Meanwhile, a survey of the status of the Irrigation and Drainage Department's Telemetry Station found that several rivers in Johor still recorded danger levels, namely Sungai Endau in Kluang, Sungai Jemaluang in Mersing and Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi.

In Pahang, the Sungai Pahang in Maran, Pekan and Bera and the Sungai Rompin in Rompin also recorded dangerous levels, as did the Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, Kedah; Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak; Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu.

The report also said 52 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Johor Baru-Endau and Jalan Desaru-Pengerang in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut and Jalan Serengkam in Maran Pahang.

In the meantime, Nadma reported that a PPS was opened in Kuching, Sarawak to house 38 victims from 12 families. ― Bernama