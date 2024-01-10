KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The number of flood victims in Johor dropped significantly but Pahang registered a slight increase tonight, as 8,586 flood victims remained at 76 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) compared with 9,215 recorded in the afternoon today.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in Johor a total of 7,025 flood victims are housed at 53 PPS in six districts, namely Kota Tinggi (26 PPS with 3,994 evacuees), 12 PPS in Johor Baru (1,703 evacuees), nine PPS in Kluang (1,163 evacuees), four PPS in Segamat (103 evacuees) and one PPS each in Kulai (90) and Pontian (22).

In Pahang, 1,561 flood victims are at 23 PPS in three districts compared with 1,501 in the afternoon, namely in Pekan (11 PPS), Rompin (11 PPS) and one PPS in Maran.

Meanwhile, observations at the Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station showed that several rivers Johor remained at the danger level — Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Kulai as well as Sungai Endau in Kluang.

Rivers that are at the danger level in Pahang are Sungai Pahang in Maran, Bera and Pekan as well as Sungai Rompin in Rompin.

Also at the danger levels are Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak; Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis; Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu and Sungai Batang Sadong in Kuching, Sarawak.

The report also said 54 roads were closed due to floods, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides.

Among the roads affected are Jalan Serengkam and Jalan Kampung Serengkam-Bak-Bak in Maran, Pahang; Jalan Johor Baru-Endau, Kota Tinggi, Johor; as well as Jalan Tanah Abang in Mersing, Johor. — Bernama