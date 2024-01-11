KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today described allegations that the coalition attempted to bribe the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with RM1 billion to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government as “baseless, outrageous, and illogical slander”.

Muhyiddin urged the public not to spread false information, asserting that it constitutes a serious offence under the Sedition Act 1948 of the Penal Code.

“This malicious slander has also been embraced by several Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, including those holding positions within the government,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that a police report had been filed by Opposition Leader and PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin so that those involved could be investigated and decisive action taken against them.

“I caution the leaders of PH and their associates not to drag the royal institution into this wicked and dirty political defamation tactic.

“Do not slander others merely to cover up your weaknesses and failures,” he said.

He also reminded his Facebook followers that Malaysia has constitutional provisions that outline legal methods for the appointment of the prime minister and the formation of the government, emphasising the need to follow these processes in the event of any government formation or change.

On January 9, Anwar’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin called for an investigation into allegations that a PN leader had attempted to bribe influential figures and MPs to topple the unity government.

The blog post, which detailed these accusations, suggested that a PN leader had earmarked RM1 billion for bribes to sway government MPs.

Bersatu, however, has refuted these claims.