KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A syndicate smuggling subsidised diesel was busted when police arrested 12 men and confiscated various items including 1.02 million litres of diesel estimated at RM15.18 million in Klang on Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said 10 foreigners and two local men were arrested by a police team from the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigative And Intelligence (WCB/PSK) which is under KDNKA.

He said in the operation, police confiscated 18 lorry oil tankers, 16 skid tanks each containing 2,000 to 114,640 litres of diesel fuel, 14 oil pumps and two inventory books (detailing diesel stock).

“The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said today.

Meanwhile, Hazani said that for the period from January 1-10 this year, WCB/PSK had launched 13 raids with a total value of loot recovered at more than RM39.25 million and detained a total of 40 individuals.

He said police are committed to working with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in curbing the misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods to ensure that the country’s revenue is always protected from leakages.

“The public’s cooperation in providing information to the authorities is strongly encouraged so that criminal activities can be fully eradicated,” he said. — Bernama

