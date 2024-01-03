PADANG BESAR, Jan 3 — Twenty-two people were arrested and goods worth RM1.07 million including subsidised fuel were seized in an integrated operation conducted by various agencies in this district the past two weeks.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the suspects, aged between 19 and 74, comprised six local men and 16 Thais, including five women.

The seized goods included 1,400 litres of petrol, 981.5 litres of diesel and 69 packets of subsidised cooking oil meant to be smuggled to a neighbouring country, 12 pick-up trucks, two cars and oil-pumping equipment.

“The pick-ups are mostly foreign-registered and have modified tanks to carry extra amounts of subsidised petrol and diesel,” he told a press conference at the Padang Besar district police headquarters today.

On December 16, Muhammad launched the operation involving police, Royal Malaysian Customs, the Immigration Department, the Road Transport Department and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Muhammad said three of the suspects, in their 20s, were on the wanted list for drug offences under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The Padang Besar traffic police have opened 13 investigation papers in connection with offences under Section 6(4) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He said Perlis police would help the government tackle the issue of leakages involving subsidised goods in the country.

“Firm action will be taken against any individuals involved in smuggling activities,” he said.

He said another integrated operation would be conducted in Padang Besar district. — Bernama