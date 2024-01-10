IPOH, Jan 10 ― The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) in Perak is opening a Central Data Base Hub registration counter at the Digital Economy Centre PEDi) in Kampung Tersun Batu 8, Ulu Kinta near here.

DoSM Perak, on its Facebook page, stated that the counter will open from 9am to 6pm daily for two days beginning today to facilitate residents in the area to register and update their information in the Padu system.

Visitors are reminded to bring along some documents for registering at the counter, such as bank information, income information, as well as identification cards and mobile phones.

Earlier Perak Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi Helmi said 70 PEDi and 13 District Information Offices in Perak will be used to help the people to register with the Padu system.

The state government, he said, is optimistic that 1.8 million residents aged 18 and above in the state will register with the Padu system by the end of March.

As of last January 7, the Perak DoSM recorded 71,409 residents had registered with Padu since the system was launched on January 2.

Padu, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was developed through the internal expertise of the Ministry of Economy, DoSM and the Malaysian Management Planning and Administration Modernisation Unit (MAMPU), in addition to the assistance of various parties at the state level.

Through the system, all Malaysians aged 18 and above need to register and check their data on the Padu portal as well as update and verify the 39 required personal information. ― Bernama