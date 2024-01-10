PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — An Indonesian man who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, whose decomposed body was found in a suitcase, was spared the gallows after the Federal Court here today commuted his death sentence to 35 years in jail.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Federal Court Judges Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil dismissed Ermiadi’s appeal against his conviction after ruling that his conviction for the murder offence was safe.

Justice Tengku Maimun, however, set aside the death sentence imposed on Ermiadi by the High Court and substituted it with 35 years in jail, to be served from his date of arrest on October 17, 2017.

She also ordered Ermiadi, who used to work at an online gambling shop, to be given 12 strokes of the rotan.

Ermiadi, 32, was found guilty and sentenced to death by the High Court on August 8, 2019, for killing Indonesian national Romsari Sitanggang, who was in her early 20s, at a shophouse in Jalan Maxwell, Pekan Rawang, Selangor, between 6.46am and 8am on October 12, 2017.

His appeal at the Court of Appeal was dismissed on July 19, 2022.

According to the facts of the case, Ermiadi brought the woman to the shophouse where he was staying in one of the rooms.

The two of them and one of Ermiadi’s co-workers spent the evening together and they also had dinner together. After the dinner, his colleague left, leaving Ermiadi and the woman at the premises.

Two days later, a restaurant supervisor, who was renting a room at the online gambling shop, complained about a foul smell at the premises to Ermiadi, who said there was a dead rat in his room.

The restaurant supervisor then opened Ermiadi’s room and saw blood stains and something covered with a blanket on the floor.

The supervisor then lodged a police report and police who came to the scene recovered the decomposed female body in a black suitcase in Ermiadi’s room.

Police also recovered footage of a CCTV at the premises which showed a man strangling a woman. The man then carried the woman into his room.

Ermiadi was arrested a few days later and he led the police to the discovery of a cable wire used to strangle the woman.

Ermiadi was represented by lawyer Gooi Soon Seng while deputy public prosecutor Ng Siew Wee appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama