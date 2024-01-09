JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — Only two cases of Covid-19 have been detected among flood evacuees being placed at relief centres in Pontian and Mersing from Saturday until today.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said 938 flood victims had been screened by the Johor Health Department.

He said those who were detected positive, were then placed in a separate room at the same relief centre under the supervision of the medical and health teams stationed at all centres that are still operating.

“A total of 61 cases of infectious diseases have been detected, namely 53 cases of acute respiratory infection (ARI), two cases of conjunctivitis and three cases each of skin disease and acute gastroenteritis (AGE) involving flood victims statewide,” he said in a Facebook post.

He advised flood victims to be wary of water-borne diseases and maintain hygiene and keep their dwellings and surroundings clean.

Ling said three flood-affected clinics in Kota Tinggi, namely Klinik Desa Semanggar, Klinik Desa Batu 4 and Petri Jaya have resumed operations. — Bernama

