KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang recorded a slight increase to 8,462 people at 74 relief centres (PPS) as of noon today compared to 8,366 people at 73 PPS in the morning.

According to the latest report on the disaster situation in the country issued by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Johor recorded 7,297 flood victims.

Kota Tinggi recorded the highest number of flood victims, totalling 4,676 people at 26 PPS, followed by Kluang (1,591 people at 13 PPS), Johor Bahru (847 people at five PPS), Segamat (75 people at four PPS), Kulai (86 people at one PPS) and Pontian (22 people at one PPS).

In Pahang, the number of victims increased to 1,165 people at 24 PPS in three districts compared to 1,042 people at 22 PPS this morning.

A total of 485 victims are at nine PPS in Maran, 447 victims at eight PPS in Rompin and 232 victims at seven PPS in Pekan.

A PPS was also opened in Kuching, Sarawak, to accommodate 38 people whose homes were destroyed in a fire.

Meanwhile, several rivers in Johor recorded a dangerous level, including Sungai Skudai in Johor Bahru, Sungai Johor (Johor Bahru), Sungai Johor (Kota Tinggi), Sungai Johor (Kulai), Sungai Endau (Kluang), Sungai Perak (Hulu Perak, Perak), Sungai Arau (Arau, Perlis) and several rivers in Pahang, namely Sungai Kuantan (Kuantan), Sungai Pahang (Pekan), Sungai Pahang (Jerantut), Sungai Pahang (Maran) and Sungai Rompin (Rompin).

Some 60 roads are closed due to flood, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides, including Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing di Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong, Jeli in Kelantan; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Jalan Salong-Chini in Pekan, Pahang. — Bernama