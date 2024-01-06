KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 – Three men were arrested yesterday for attempting to trespass into Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s official residence in Shah Alam, police said.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the three tried to drive into the premises without displaying any credentials in a Proton Waja.

“The suspects in the case are three men between 31 and 35 years’ old working with a local media company, and do not have previous police records.

“They all claimed to be attending a meeting at the Selangor MB’s official residence, but did not have any official invitations from the office of the MB,” he said in a statement.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, one of those arrested was a reporter with Harakah Daily, the PAS mouthpiece.

One of the three had reportedly been turned away at the guard post prior to trying to sneak in using the car.

Mohd Iqbal said the car has been confiscated while the three have also been remanded two days until tomorrow for the investigation under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass, which carries a punishment of imprisonment up to six months or a fine of RM3,000 or both upon conviction.

