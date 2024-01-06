KUALA LUMPUR, 6 Jan — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous heavy rain for eastern Pahang and Johor until tomorrow.

In a statement issued today, it also said there would also be strong winds and rough seas until Monday.

This, it said follows the concentration of easterly winds expected to occur in Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and eastern Sabah until Tuesday.

Such a weather condition will increase humidity which has the potential to bring continuous rain in the affected areas, it said. — Bernama

