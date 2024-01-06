PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Employers who deceive foreign workers into securing non-existent jobs in Pengerang, Johor, will be blacklisted and barred from conducting any business activities, including renewing temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) for their current workers at the Immigration Department (JIM).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong in a joint statement today said the employers involved would also be blacklisted from applying for new foreign worker employment under Section 60K of the Employment Act 1955.

The remaining quota for hiring foreign workers and conditional approval letters issued to these employers for levy payments will also be canceled.

Both ministers said that action would be taken based on the Immigration Act 1959/1963, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, the Employment Act 1955, as well as the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation, and Amenities for Employees Act 1990.

In addition, inspections and audits will be conducted on any employer who has brought in workers through the Foreign Workers Employment Flexibility Plan.

“These actions are taken to ensure that employers fulfill their responsibilities towards foreign workers.

“The Home Ministry (KDN) and the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) take this matter seriously and will not compromise with any party involved in cases of exploiting foreign workers leading to forced labour and human trafficking,” said Saifuddin Nasution and Steven Sim.

The joint statement was issued following a meeting between the two ministers last Wednesday to discuss in detail the policies and operations related to foreign workers in Malaysia, especially within the jurisdiction of KDN and KSM.

Both ministers said the meeting was held to find solutions to cases of neglect and exploitation of foreign workers and to formulate improvements in the management of foreign workers to ensure that the issues are addressed thoroughly and holistically.

According to them, several short-term and long-term measures, including amending existing acts and policies, will be implemented promptly to strengthen the management of foreign workers with a focus on the rights and welfare of workers.

The ministers also announced that a special meeting between the Home Minister and the Minister of Human Resources will be held on Jan 16 to discuss issues related to foreign workers before proposing to the Cabinet meeting regarding the status of freezing foreign worker employment quota applications and steps to improve the governance of foreign worker employment in the country.

Both ministers emphasised that the actions and efforts are aimed at addressing issues related to foreign worker employment without compromising the sovereignty of the country’s laws. — Bernama