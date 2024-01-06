PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) raided a fake cough syrup processing factory in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, and arrested a 38-year-old local woman believed to be responsible for operating the premises.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said in the integrated operation, a total of 10,000 bottles of cough syrup, 900 litres of liquid suspected to be cough syrup in the mixing machine, a vehicle and several other equipment were seized.

“All of the ingredients, along with trade documents were seized, with the total value estimated at RM236,516,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the operation on Dec 15, following complaints and also intelligence over three months, also involved teams from the Heath Ministry (MOH) and the Inland Revenue Board, among others.

Two premises in the light industrial area used for the illegal activity were also sealed.

“Following the raid, a total of five accounts were frozen involving nine entities, with four of them being company accounts and five individual accounts, with the total amounting to RM10.68 million,” he said.

Azman said the companies will be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (AMLATFPUAA) Act 2001 (Act 613) and the woman, under the Trademarks Act 2019 (Act 815).

He added that MOH will also conduct further investigation under the Poisons Act 1952 (Act 366), which provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction. — Bernama