KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today rejected Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai’s suggestion to abolish the Community Communication Department (J-Kom).

The Lembah Pantai MP said the government still needed the roles and services filled by the department.

“I think he (Lau) is entitled to his views. If he asks to close J-Kom, I can’t tell him to close his mouth, he can express his opinion.

“I see that there are some functions that are needed and that is one of the reasons why we want to make coordination and reorganisation. That is necessary because I see that it has to be a little different from what was worked on before,” he said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Lau reportedly said the department was redundant as there was already the Information Department, and should be closed to save public funds.

Today, Fahmi said that there was still no candidate identified to fill the director-general position in J-Kom, which was vacated in November last year when the previous holder, Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff, resigned following a scandal.

“If there is a candidate, I am not yet ready to say who, because we are examining the functions of J-Kom first. So, give it some time,” he said.

Advertisement