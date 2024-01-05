KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has agreed to assist in upgrading the internet network in 342 MARA educational institutions (IPMa) to enhance the effectiveness of digital learning among students and educators.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in a Facebook post, said the upgrading exercise will especially involve 269 IPMa focusing on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with the latest technology.

“I had the opportunity today to visit Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, the MCMC chairman (to convey this concern) at his office in Cyberjaya.

“Alhamdulillah, Tan Sri has agreed for MCMC to assist MARA, especially in upgrading the internet network connectivity throughout all 342 MARA Educational Institutions (IPMa),” he said in the post.

Asyraf Wajdi said the meeting with MCMC was prompted by several complaints received from the management of educational institutions under MARA, such as MARA Junior Science College (MRSM), Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) and Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara (KKTM) during his visits to these institutions.

“Help Dr (Asyraf Wajdi), the connection here is slow!’, ‘We teachers have to go the front block if we want to get an internet connection. These were some of the complaints I got when I visited several MRSM, IKM, KKTM and institutions under MARA,” he said.

He said the collaboration between MARA and MCMC would benefit TVETMARA students, in turn contributing to the development of the country’s digital economy.

“... (This) is in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), in addition to faster access for students and lecturers to online resources and course materials, including in rural and urban areas,” he said.

Also present at the meeting was Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek. — Bernama