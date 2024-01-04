KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not let go of the controversy surrounding Ngeh Koo Ham’s recent remarks because it can only play up 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has said today.

In a Malaysiakini report, he said this was an old tactic which those in the government bloc knew would be used against them.

“So we knew that the Opposition, especially PN, will politicise this issue because they have nothing else, other than 3R issues,” he told reporters at SMK St Paul in Seremban.

Last Thursday, Ngeh, who is DAP’s Beruas MP, had suggested the inclusion of non-Muslim experts in a special committee to review the Shariah Court’s jurisdiction.

While he has since apologised following a backlash over his proposal, PN continued to push for action to be taken against him for allegedly inciting 3R issues.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said action against the DAP leader was necessary to rid the perception that only PN was barred from raising 3R issues, not government leaders.

However, Loke said their response came as no surprise as it is similar with what the Opposition has done previously.

“When they (PN) see an issue, they will maximise its political value.

“For us, we already expected their response, their reaction, their actions. We already knew,” he said adding that DAP has internal mechanisms to ensure the issue does not repeat itself.

He also reiterated that Ngeh has faced action for his remark and has also withdrawn the statement while apologising for it.

Ngeh’s apology came after receiving clarifications on the formation of the committee to advise the National Islamic Affairs Council, chaired by Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.