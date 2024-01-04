KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — As many as 22,911 individuals were arrested last year on suspicion of being involved in various commercial crime offences involving losses amounting to RM2.11 billion, said Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said in the same period, police opened 40,350 investigation papers related to the cases.

He added that based on statistics, fraud recorded the highest number of cases at 36,030 with a loss value of RM1.679 billion, followed by criminal breach of trust (CBT) at 1,215 cases (RM380 million).

A total of 994 cases under the Moneylenders Act were recorded involving a loss of RM5.4 million; 970 cases of counterfeit banknotes (RM385 million); 867 cases of cyber crimes (RM35.63 million); 138 cases of forgery (RM6.87 million); 47 cases of misappropriation of property (RM2.54 million) and other 89 cases (RM803 million).

“The CCID also focuses on prevention activities to provide information to the community related to the threat of commercial crime as well as the latest modus operandi used so that it can be used to avoid becoming a victim of fraud syndicates,” he said in a press conference today.

Ramli said throughout last year, CCID has implemented a total of 7,228 prevention activities which include various activities such as campaigns, exhibitions, talks, media collaboration and so on. — Bernama

