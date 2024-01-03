PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said he agreed with the suggestion that the functions of the Community Communication Department (J-Kom), currently under his ministry, should be streamlined.

He added, however, that it is still too early for him to make any announcements regarding this matter.

“In fact, even before this issue was raised, I had already examined the matter. We do see the need for some adjustments to its functions and tasks in line with the aspirations of the Madani Government.

“To some extent, I agree with that view,” he said during a press conference here, today.

This comes after Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi recommended a comprehensive overhaul of J-Kom after the agency claimed the existence of a ‘Dubai Move’ to overthrow the government.

Puad said the assertions made by deputy J-Kom director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop lacked depth and put the government in a defensive position when specific government figures were implicated in the movement.

Ismail was reported to have said that a ‘Dubai Move’ arose during a recent vacation of Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Elaborating further, Fahmi mentioned that he understood Ismail’s statement initially originated from conversations within a WhatsApp group that were circulated.

As a result, he said that better coordination was needed to prevent a recurrence of a similar incident in the future.