KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The statement of Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir, Community Communications Department (J-Kom) assistant officer for the investigation into former director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff will be taken after the police have successfully arranged it with his lawyer, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The Star reported today that Abdul Wahab has fallen into severe depression, resulting in him having to arrange to meet the police on another day, his lawyer Faizal Rahman disclosed.

“We are aware of Abdul Wahab’s current health condition,

“We are now arranging with his lawyer,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the new date to record his statement.

He was supposed to present his statement on Sunday.

Abdul Wahab’s testimony is crucial as he is the prime witness in the investigation of the video of a man who resembled the former J-Kom director-general partaking in indecent conversation which circulated online, Razarudin said.

On Friday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that only Abdul Wahab can confirm who is "Mr H: and his role in the circulation of the video.

The investigations are conducted under Section 203A of the Penal Code for disclosing any information which has been obtained by him in the performance of his duties or the exercise of his functions under any written law and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities regarding the video.

Last Friday, Abdul Wahab and Agus held a press conference denying the truth of the video and described Mr H as another J-Kom official. Abdul Wahab said that he was instructed by the man to concoct such a video.

He also asserted that he would make a police report soon and would give all the necessary information to the relevant authorities last Friday.

So far, four witnesses have given their statements namely the complainant Agus, political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin better known as Che’gu Bard, the person whom Agus revealed as Mr. H and a hotel worker in Bangi who can confirm the location of the press conference last week.