KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Johor has fully recovered from floods as the remaining 23 victims at a relief centre (PPS) in Segamat have returned to their homes.

According to the latest flood report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of flood victims in Pahang and Kelantan remains at 48 in three PPS as of 8pm tonight.

In Kelantan, 26 victims are taking shelter at a PPS in Pasir Mas while in Pahang, 22 victims are still housed at one PPS each in Maran and Temerloh.

Meanwhile, observations from the Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station show that Sungai Pulai in Johor Baru, Johor was on an upward trend at a danger level of 5.27 metres (m) while Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis dropped to 23.35m.

The report also said 19 roads were closed due to floods, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides.

The affected roads include Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak; Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah; and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Pahang. — Bernama

