KUANTAN, Jan 2 — A brief encounter with a woman on social media led to a tiler to be duped of RM29,000 in a love scam.

Sharing his story, the victim, known as Foong, 42, claimed getting to know the individual through Facebook on December 5 before starting a relationship with the woman.

Later, he frequently contacted the woman via WhatsApp before the suspect invited him to join a business via an application which promises lucrative returns.

“I have to buy items such as watches and jewellery and later sell them to obtain commission and there were three transactions amounting to RM29,000 to different accounts between December 13 and 18 but the profits said to belong to me could not be withdrawn,” he said.

He told a media conference which was also attended by Semambu assemblyman Chan Chun Kuang and Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation public relations officer Daniel Khoo here today.

Foong said efforts to contact the woman were not fruitful after calls and messages were not replied, prompting him to lodge a police report at Kuantan district police headquarters on December 24.

Meanwhile, Daniel advised the people to be careful and not to be easily cheated by new friends on social media.

“We have received many complaints on such scam cases and the people are reminded to be alert and not to entertain any individual on social media,” he said. — Bernama