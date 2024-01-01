KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The flood situation in three states is improving, with only 114 evacuees still housed in five temporary relief centres as of 4pm today, compared with 1,122 people in 13 centres reported at noon.

Advertisement

Based on the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Kelantan has dropped significantly, to only 26 people, currently accommodated in a relief centre in Pasir Mas, compared with 1,034 people in nine centres reported earlier.

In Pahang, the number of those evacuated remained unchanged at 34 people placed in two relief centres in Maran, while one centre which housed 87 victims of the landslide incident in Cameron Highlands was closed.

The number of those who were displaced due to floods in Johor remained unchanged, with 54 people still housed in two relief centres in Segamat as of 4pm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a survey by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that two rivers are at dangerous levels — Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, which recorded a reading of 9.28 metres (m), on a downward trend, and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis (23.57m, also on a downward trend).

The report said that 27 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents.

Among the affected roads are Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri, Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik, Hulu Perak in Perak; and Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang. — Bernama

Advertisement