PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — A total of 395,870 candidates have registered to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination at 3,340 examination centres nationwide.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement today said 129,635 invigilators have been appointed to ensure the smooth management of the examination.

It reminds all candidates to refer to the examination timetable to obtain information on the date, time, code and examination paper as well as instructions.

The examination timetable can be downloaded from the Examinations Syndicate (LP) website via the link lp.moe.gov.my.

Candidates are also reminded to bring identification documents and Examination Registration Statements to the examination centre and to comply with standard operating procedures and rules.

“All 2023 SPM examination candidates are advised to inform the school or the state education department (JPN) immediately if they are unable to attend the designated examination centre or any nearby examination centre due to a disaster,” according to the statement.

The statement said candidates can also contact the examination room hotlines provided at LP and JPN headquarters nationwide.

According to the statement, MOE is ready with the proper mechanisms and measures including cooperating with other relevant government agencies in facing any possible disaster including floods during the examination.

“MOE is committed to doing its best to ensure SPM 2023 examination is conducted smoothly and in an orderly manner. The ministry also hopes that all candidates will be in good health to sit the exam,” according to the statement.

The Malay Oral Test will be conducted from Jan 8 to 11 while the English Oral Test (Jan 17-23), the Malay and English Listening Tests (Jan 29) and the written exam (Jan 30 to March 7), while the Science Practical Test was carried out on Dec 5 to 7. — Bernama