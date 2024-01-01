KOTA BARU, Jan 1 — The Kelantan Education Department (JPN) is giving flexibility to students affected by floods to attend school in casual clothing when schools reopen on January 2.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Zamri Abdul Aziz said this relaxation has been granted for a period to be determined later.

“So far, we have given flexibility to the students affected by floods so that they can go to school in their own clothes from tomorrow, that is not a problem.

“Kelantan JPN and the District Education Office (PPD) will, Insya Allah, try to find funds or contributions if possible to assist the affected students,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Zamri added that all schools in Kelantan that were affected by the floods and have been turned into temporary evacuation centres (PPS) will also be open tomorrow.

“Tomorrow all schools will be open as usual, no problem, because the school administration has been working together since yesterday and today to carry out cleaning work,” he said.

Regarding Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh in Rantau Panjang and SK Kedai Tanjong in Pasir Mas, which are still functioning as PPS, Zamri said there are instructions that if necessary, some school lessons will be conducted through home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

“Both schools will also be open tomorrow, and teachers will come to work as usual.

“We are leaving it to the schools to assess the situation and make space for flood victims living in the PPS if necessary. Some students will go to classrooms, others will continue their lessons at home using PdPR,” he said. — Bernama