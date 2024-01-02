SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 2 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) is focused on ensuring the success of its scheduled maintenance works on January 10 so that tap water supply will resume as planned by January 14.

Chow who is also PBAPP chairman said replacing the two major valves at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) that will shut down for a scheduled four days, is a real challenge.

“Let us focus our attention and energy on making it a success,” he told reporters at the Juru Volunteer Fire Brigade here ahead of the four-day scheduled water supply interruption next week.

“We plan to succeed and not to fail, but if other things happen, it depends on where it happens, how it happens and necessary resources will have to be deployed,” he added.

Chow said when water supply resumes after the shutdown, some pipes may burst in certain localities.

“When the water resumes, pressure will build up and some areas may demand for higher pressure and with higher pressure, the pipes will burst.

“Definitely some pipes will burst but hopefully, these small jobs to repair the burst pipes can be completed in two hours,” he added.

Chow said PBAPP has prepared 10 units of jumbo water tankers with 20,000 to 30,000 litres capacity each to cope with the four-day water supply disruption that is expected to affect 85 per cent of Penang.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (fourth from left) and Bukit Tengah assemblyman Gooi Hsiao-Leung (third from left) looking at the plastic water tanks at the Juru Volunteer Fire Brigade January 2, 2024 — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The water tankers will take water from several locations unaffected by the Sg Dua WTP shutdown, such as Teluk Bahang and Air Itam, he said.

“The jumbo water tankers will go to fixed locations so that other water tankers such as the volunteer fire brigades will be able to fill their tankers from these lorries,” he said.

He said it will shorten the time for the water tankers that will be going around in each neighbourhood to distribute water to affected consumers.

Chow said there will be 35 units of water tankers by the volunteer fire brigades that will go around the whole state to bring water to the people.

Aside from that, both city councils will also be providing their water tankers during that period, he said.

“PBAPP will be providing eight water tanks for hospitals and dialysis centres,” he said.

In Bukit Tengah, assemblyman Gooi Hsiao-Leung and his team will prepare 11 large plastic tanks that will be distributed around the residential areas in the constituency.

“The Juru volunteer fire brigade will refill the water in those tanks using four water tankers,” Chow said.

He said for his parliamentary constituency, Batu Kawan, nine 500 gallons poly tanks will be sent to low cost and low medium cost housing and flats such as Taman Bayu Mutiara, Taman Limau Manis, Taman Belimbing, Taman Pelangi, Taman Sireh, Taman Nagasari, Juru Heights and Taman Seri Delima.

“In addition to this, I will contribute 28 units of 500-gallon poly tanks to Bukit Tambun and 20 units to Perai,” Chow said.

At the same time, each constituency under Batu Kawan will receive 500 cartons of 1.5 litres of water to be distributed to the public, he said.

As for the rest of the state, Chow said other parliamentary and state constituencies will also be making the same preparations.

“Water tanks will be prepared at various locations in each constituency,” he said.

He said PBAPP will also prepare 15 tanks with 10,000 litre capacity each to be placed at public areas.

“We hope that the National Water Services Commission will reconsider providing water tankers to assist us during that period as this involves a large area and we need more water tankers,” he said.

The scheduled water supply disruption will affect about 590,000 consumers in Penang.

Water supply is expected to resume within 48 hours in areas closest to the WTP while other areas may get supply resumption within 72 hours and end of the line areas in 96 hours.

The areas affected by the water supply disruption included a majority of Seberang Perai while on the island, the areas affected are Pulau Tikus, George Town, Jelutong, Gelugor, Bukit Jambul, Relau, Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru, Batu Maung, Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau.

Air Itam, Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang were not affected as these areas get water supply from the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam.