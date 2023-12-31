KUCHING, Dec 31 — TV Sarawak (TVS) plans to open new offices in Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Kuala Lumpur in the first quarter of next year, said its chief executive officer Kushairi Abang.

He said the state-owned television station also aims to expand its collaborations with national and international media organisations next year.

“We are making arrangements to collaborate with TV AlHijrah and Astro Warna. We have also submitted a proposal for a memorandum of understanding with Radio Television Brunei, which we anticipate to finalise in February.

“In addition, we are exploring potential collaborations with media outlets in Indonesia,” he told a press conference after the unveiling of TVS’s new logo here today.

Advertisement

Kushairi said that among the primary objectives of collaborating with other media organisations worldwide is to promote Sarawak globally.

“Our priority is to take our content abroad and not just limit it to local audiences. Therefore, we aim to revamp our social media presence to expand our reach beyond Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kushairi said that TVS is preparing to participate in major events in 2024, focusing mainly on the Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Advertisement

“We are actively discussing collaboration with RTM for the Sukma broadcast, demonstrating this station’s commitment to important events. Besides that, TVS is committed to participating in other significant events organised by the Sarawak and Federal governments,” he said. — Bernama