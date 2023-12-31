KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hopes Malaysians will continue to be united in achieving more meaningful success for the country in the new year.

He hopes to see a Malaysia that is peaceful, progressive and prosperous in 2024.

“The year 2024 is set to be a new episode filled with a desire for prosperity and a more meaningful life.

“I am determined to remain committed to shouldering the responsibilities entrusted to me,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, said via a video posted on his Facebook page today.

With 2023 set to come to a close, he thanked Allah SWT for the various achievements that benefited all Malaysians.

Meanwhile Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, in his New Year message, urged all Malaysians, irrespective of race, religion, political leanings and ideologies, to aspire towards further strengthening unity.

Fadillah, who is also the minister of energy transition and public utilities, said unity is the main key to racial harmony, the well-being of the people and the country as well as the prosperity of the nation.

“The basis of a country’s strength is the unity of the various layers of society in political, economic and social aspects.

“This is crucial so that no one will play politics anymore, instead everyone will focus on economic recovery, developing the country and ensuring the well-being of the people, especially in the face of global economic uncertainty and increasingly challenging world geopolitical tensions,” he wrote in a post on Facebook today.

According to Fadillah, the country has gone through 2023 with a more stable political situation and a smoother administration under the unity government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following the political uncertainty after the 14th general election, which saw the country being led by three prime ministers in less than four years.

“All these are the blessings of the cooperation and support of everyone. Thank you, Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama