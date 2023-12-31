GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — Penang must continue to lead, inspire and contribute to the well-being of all Malaysians based on the Malaysia Madani values and principles of the Unity Government, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said that with the world changing rapidly, all efforts and objectives targeted by the Federal Government through the concept of Malaysia MadaniI will continue to be supported at the state level.

“The Penang government will continue to steer the state through careful planning and implementation to achieve the ‘Penang 2030 Vision: A People-centric Smart and Green State That Inspires the Nation’ to revive the economic sector so that the state’s development, in particular, and the country’s in general, can progress quickly and intensified,” he said in a message in conjunction with the New Year here today.

He emphasised that the success of the development and economic recovery achieved so far is the result of the state and Federal governments constantly working together to ensure the implementation of projects or programmes that benefit the people.

He said the state government is focusing on social development to improve the well-being and quality of life of Penangites. Mega infrastructure projects such as the light rail transit (LRT), airport expansion and ‘Silicon Island’ project in the southern part of the island are being given priority and have already commenced.

“The state government is confident that the Silicon Island project will replicate the success of the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone (FIZ), which brought economic renewal to Penang over 50 years ago.

“It is undeniable that we need Silicon Island to further develop the industrial land in Bayan Lepas to ensure the growth and increase in competitiveness of our state’s leading electrical and electronic (E&E) manufacturing sector,” he said.

While admitting that it might be impossible for all these mega projects to be completed before the end of his tenure as Chief Minister, he reiterated his commitment to initiating these projects for the well-being of the people in the future.

Meanwhile, he urged the people of Penang to maintain harmony and the state government will do its part to continue to ensure that the people live in prosperity and unity.

“With this, I invite all Penangites to welcome the arrival of 2024 with a spirit of love, unity, tolerance and joy,” he said. — Bernama