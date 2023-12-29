KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 —The Green Electricity Tariff Programme (GET) that was introduced to offer electricity from renewable energy sources to consumers will continue its implementation in 2024, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities.

In a statement today, it said the programme, which was implemented last year, is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to support the country’s aspirations of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The ministry said under the programme, GET subscribers would be supplied with renewable energy generated from solar and hydropower plants.

It said subscribers would also receive the internationally certified Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificate (mREC), confirming that the electricity supply is from renewable sources.

“Given that GET programme subscriptions will be automatically terminated by December 31, 2023, the ministry is reviewing and improving its implementation and operations,” it said.

It said that among the improvements included reviewing the premium rates to make them more competitive and attractive; reviewing the GET offer to allow for longer subscriptions; and setting up a priority subscription for existing subscribers.

According to the ministry, details on the offer, implementation and subscription method would be announced soon after a study and review of the programme. — Bernama

