IPOH, Dec 29 ― Police believe two men, who were trapped inside a four-wheel drive that lost control, turned turtle and ploughed into a canal and sank, in Kampung Pulau Pisang, Jalan Bota Kiri-Tanjung Belanja, had drowned, this morning.

Perak Tengah district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Uzir Ismail said during the 11.40am incident, a Toyota Hilux (4X4) that was driven by a 39-year-old, and a 25-year-old passenger, had earlier loaded their 4X4 vehicle with oil palm from a plantation in Kampung Pulau Pisang.

“During the accident, both the driver and passenger are believed to have been trapped inside the vehicle that sank in the canal. Firefighters later managed to free both of them from the vehicle but both were pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that initial investigations revealed that the stretch of the road was a straight single narrow lane that was not tarred but the weather was good.

Mohd Uzir said the post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death of the driver was “drowning due to road vehicle accident” while the passenger died of “pulmmonary oedema consistent with drowning due to motor vehicle accident”.

He added that the case was being investigated and urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer from the Perak Tengah district police headquarters at 014-6790829 or the nearest police station. ― Bernama

