GEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 — Penangites, who will be affected by a four-day scheduled water supply disruption from Jan 10, have proactively begun preparations to ensure sufficient supply during the period.

Checks conducted by Bernama around the George Town area found that residents and business owners are generally aware of the announcement made by the Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP), and are taking appropriate measures.

Various shops in the area specialising in selling water containers have gained popularity, as people are beginning to purchase containers of different sizes to store water during this period.

A civil servant, Shahrul Ilias, 41, residing in George Town, said that he opted to buy a 60-litre water container early, to make preparations for water storage.

Advertisement

“I purchased what I needed first. Today, I bought a 60-litre container, but it seems the price has increased slightly, as it previously sold at RM60, but today it is RM75... whether I like it or not, I have to buy it.

“I might buy another unit, because 60 litres is not enough for many days, especially with a one-year-old and a 12-year-old, so I need to store more water for the family’s use,” he told Bernama today.

Previously, PBAPP had announced that a total of 590,000 consumers in Penang, including non-domestic consumers, will be affected by a scheduled water supply disruption for 96 hours, to allow for urgent work to replace two main control valves at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

Advertisement

Ancillary work projects will also be conducted at 22 locations state-wide.

Meanwhile, Metta, 45, who lives in Green Lane and runs a night market business, said that, apart from using water containers, she also bought large garbage bags to store water supplies for future use, because a four-day water supply disruption is relatively long compared with normal.

Meanwhile, 62-year-old plastic products shop owner Madam Soon said that the demand for water containers had increased since the state government announced the scheduled water disruption.

“The sales of water containers at my shop have gone up to 50 containers per day, compared with less than 10 containers per day before.

“Prices range from RM50 to RM140, depending on the size and type. I feel that, as the scheduled water disruption period approaches, more people will buy and we have prepared by stocking up our inventory of water containers,” she said. — Bernama