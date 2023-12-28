GEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 — An accounts clerk has pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 133 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving RM445,815 belonging to a company, between 2019 and 2021.

Teh Ya Ling, 41, who was working as an accounts clerk for a gold and jewellery assaying company, allegedly committed the offences by transferring the company's money, between Oct 18, 2019 and May 31, 2021.

All the offences were committed in the company premises at Jalan Sungai, Timur Laut district here.

Teh was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Lee Jun Keong urged the court to set bail at RM100,000, and for the accused to surrender her passport to the court.

In mitigation, Teh's counsel, Teoh Kung Yu, pleaded for lower bail, as she currently works as a clerk in a private company with a monthly income of RM2,800, and is supporting her 81-year-old father.

Sharmila then set bail of RM66,500, in one surety, for all charges, and ordered the accused to surrender her passport to the court until the disposal of the case.

The court fixed Feb 9 for the mention and submission of documents to the court. — Bernama