PUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — The Ministry of Unity (KPN) has channelled an allocation of RM135,000 to 12 offices of the National Unity and Integration Department in preparation for post-flood operations, said Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the allocation was for programmes such as Rukun Tetangga Cares, neighbourhood watch area (KRT) community kitchens, cleaning of flood-hit locations, unity visits and other activities in line with the needs of the affected communities.

Aaron also instructed unity machinery at the state, district or division levels, such as KRTs, voluntary patrol scheme and Skuad Uniti to submit complete reports and details about flood victims in the affected areas.

“According to reports, until December 24, five KRTs have been affected by floods involving 450 victims from 198 families,” he said in a statement today.

He said the ministry would continue monitoring flooded areas while advising the affected KRTs to remain vigilant, prioritise safety and adhere to authorities’ instructions. — Bernama

