KUANTAN, Dec 27 — An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing grievous hurt to a Chinese national woman.

Mohd Sidek Saleh, 32, was charged with voluntarily causing serious injury to the woman’s right-hand finger by attacking her with a foldable chair.

The offence was allegedly committed in the lobby of a hotel in Jalan Sekilau here, at about 6.20pm on December 16.

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain allowed him bail of RM15,000 with two sureties and also ordered him to not intimidate witnesses in the case, as well as to report himself at the nearest police station every month and surrender his passport to the court.

He also set February 5 for mention.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk Zaharman Zainal Abidin, representing Mohd Sidek, when asking the court to grant bail for his client, said his client had no previous record and was a person with disabilities.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Luqman Hakim Mohamad Usari prosecuted. — Bernama