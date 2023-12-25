PASIR MAS, Dec 25 — An 11-year-old girl drowned, while another has gone missing after falling into floodwaters in Kampung Petai Dusun near Rantau Panjang here.

Pasir Mas district deputy police chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said they received an emergency call about the incident at 6.39pm yesterday.

“The girls were playing in the floodwaters before they slipped and were swept away by the currents.

“Siti Aisyah Mazi was rescued by members of the public, but the girl was later pronounced dead while being treated at Tanah Merah Hospital yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Aminuddin said the search operation to locate Siti Aisyah’s friend Nur Damia Qaisara Mohd Sabre, 11, was currently underway.

He also advised parents to always keep an eye on their children and to not let them play in floodwaters unsupervised. — Bernama

