KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The number of flood victims seeking shelter at the temporary relief centres in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang increased tonight but dropped in Negeri Sembilan.

In Kelantan, as of 8 pm, the number increased to 1,599 people from 441 families compared to 856 from 235 families this morning. Gua Musang is the latest district affected by floods after Pasir Mas, Jeli and Tanah Merah.

According to the Kelantan Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN), 38 victims from seven families in Gua Musang are taking shelter at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Limau Kasturi 1 temporary relief centre, while four relief centres were opened in Jeli (SK Jeli 1, SK Bukit Jering, SK Lubok Bongor and SK Kuala Balah).

Those affected in Pasir Mas are housed at SK Gual To’Deh, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Baroh Pial, SK Gual Periok and the Padang Licin Madrasah, while flood victims in Tanah Merah are placed at SK Kelewek, Padang Kijang community hall, SMK Bukit Bunga, SK Lawang and SK Gual Jedok.

Advertisement

The third wave of floods in Terengganu is worsening as the number of victims housed at the relief centres in four districts increased to 826 people from 253 families tonight compared to 340 people from 91 families this morning

The Terengganu JPBN said 439 victims from 118 families were housed at nine relief centres in Dungun, while 73 people from 19 families were placed at three relief centres in Setiu.

In Hulu Terengganu 302 victims from 113 families have been evacuated and placed in six relief centres, while 12 people from three families are taking shelter at Wakaf Tapai Civic Hall opened last night.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, river water at five main stations in four districts has reached the danger level.

In Pahang, 78 people from 19 families are housed at the SK Felda Kota Gelanggi 1 relief centre in Jerantut compared to 75 people from 19 families at 4 pm.

The Pahang JPBN informed that continuous heavy rain since yesterday caused Sungai Siam to overflow, flooding several houses in Kota Gelanggi 1, however, floodwaters have subsided.

It also said Sungai Lembing in Kuantan reached the danger level, adding that security forces have been deployed to the location.

In Negeri Sembilan, the number of victims dropped from 68 people from 16 families this morning to 55 victims from 12 families, and they are housed at the SK Sungai Machang relief centre in Lenggeng, Nilai.

Seremban Civil Defence Force operations officer Lt (PA) Md Marisa Aminuddin told Bernama flash floods in Kampung Chelogeh, Kampung Batu 18 and Kampung Sungai Jai have receded. — Bernama