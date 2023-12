KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu from today until tomorrow.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas affected by the rain in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

The affected areas in Terengganu are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun.

It said a severe-level continuous rain warning was also issued for Perlis and several areas in Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling); Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Gua Musang); Terengganu (Kemaman) and Pahang (Jerantut and Kuantan), which are forecast to go on until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning until tomorrow for Kedah (Yan, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu); the whole of Penang; Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, and Kuala Kangsar); and Pahang (Cameron Highlands and Lipis). — Bernama