KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Every festival celebrated by the multicultural people in the country can serve as the cornerstone of the unity that leads to harmony between races and the prosperity of Malaysia and its people.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that as such, this year’s Christmas Day celebrations would hopefully form the foundation for the country to strengthen unity and harmony among Malaysians.

“Let this festive season serve as a catalyst for reinforcing racial unity and harmony, celebrating our diverse backgrounds through the values of tolerance and mutual respect.

“May the unity and well-being we cherish endure, ensuring a legacy for generations to come. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2024!” he posted on Facebook today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi posted his Christmas Day greetings on Facebook tonight, expressing hope that the country’s diversity and plurality would continue to ensure peace and foster unity among Malaysians.

He also reminded those travelling back to their hometowns to be careful when driving and wished them a safe journey.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil conveyed his Christmas Day greetings to all Christians in the country, with hopes that this year’s festivities would be celebrated among families and friends.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa also conveyed her Christmas Day greetings to all Christians, while advising all Malaysians to prioritise togetherness and unity in building a brighter future for the country.

“We need to value every uniqueness and tradition without abandoning the value of unity that has been with us all this while. Through mutual respect and cooperation, we can build a more united and prosperous society.

“May the years to come bring with them peace, love and understanding between each other,” she posted on X.

Selamat Hari Natal kepada semua rakyat Malaysia yang merayakannya!



Hari Natal atau Hari Krismas merupakan hari besar buat penganut agama Kristian dan mereka meraikannya dengan keluarga dan sahabat saban tahun.



Dalam sebuah negara berbilang kaum seperti Malaysia, perpaduan... pic.twitter.com/H3grRIOgzR — Dr Zaliha Mustafa (@DrZalihaMustafa) December 24, 2023

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri delivered her Christmas Day greetings via a video uploaded on X, inviting Malaysians to be with their family and friends to enjoy the festivities together.

“I also wish everyone Happy New Year 2024. With this new year, let’s all pray that Malaysia will be a peaceful, united country,” she added.

Selamat Hari Natal kepada mereka yang meraikannya! & Selamat Tahun Baru kepada rakyat Malaysia !



Semoga perayaan ini membawa berkat dan kegembiraan buat semua pic.twitter.com/F2839jpyu1 — Nancy Shukri (@NancyShukri) December 24, 2023

Transport Minister Anthony Loke when conveying his Christmas wishes via Facebook post today said reuniting with loved ones during the festive season allowed everyone to renew their bonds as a family, community, and country.

He also reminded Malaysians to continue to nurture a society rooted in empathy and kindness.

“As your Transport Minister and more importantly, a fellow Malaysian, the bond between East and West of our Federation is a priority. Christmas is a time for compassion and empathy. These universal values are also embodied in the Malaysia Madani concept that guides the Unity Government’s policies.

“It is in this spirit that we have brought to fruition the FlySiswa initiative and the cap on flight prices between East and West Malaysia during the festive seasons. Much work went into making these initiatives possible but every additional minute they bring families together makes those efforts worthwhile,” he said.

Other Cabinet members, including Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz as well as Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, also conveyed their Christmas Day greetings on social media tonight. — Bernama