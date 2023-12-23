PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — Owners of business premises in Kuala Lumpur are reminded to comply with all regulations set by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), especially on leasing out the premises to foreigners without valid documents and employing undocumented immigrants.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said they should go through the proper channel if they intend to hire foreign workers.

“I have instructed the DBKL to carry out periodic checks and monitoring of business premises in the city to ensure issues such as leasing out business licences to foreigners without valid documents and employment of undocumented immigrants can be eradicated,” she said in a statement here today.

She also thanked the General Operations (PGA) of the Royal Malaysia Police for the raid conducted in Jalan Silang here last Thursday, which resulted in the arrest of 1,101 undocumented immigrants, most of them Bangladeshi, Nepalese and Myanmar nationals.

They were detained for various Immigration offences under an integrated operation involving several enforcement agencies in the Jalan Silang area, dubbed “mini Dhaka”. — Bernama

