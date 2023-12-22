KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Police today recorded a statement from rapper Caprice over his video clip related to the recent incident of a 17-year-old student who was killed after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a senior police officer.

The rapper, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, turned up at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD), here, at about 12.30pm, accompanied by film director Datuk Afdlin Shauki Aksan.

When met by reporters after giving his statement, Caprice said that the police had seized his two smartphones, a laptop, a camera and a memory card to assist in the investigation.

The video clip has since been deleted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a police source confirmed that Caprice had given his statement at the IPD. — Bernama

Advertisement