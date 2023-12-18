KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Attorney General’s Chambers’ (AGC) decision to charge a senior police officer believed to be involved in a fatal accident of a Form Five student in Meru, Ipoh, last Friday with murder shows that the police are transparent in their investigations.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husin said the action to charge the officer bearing the rank of deputy superintendent (DSP) under Section 302 of the Penal Code tomorrow was decided by the AGC based on evidence and testimonies obtained from a comprehensive investigation by the investigating officer.

“The decision shows the transparency of the police in investigating any criminal case, including those involving senior police officers. The investigation was run by the state police chief and the Ipoh district police chief, along with a good and credible investigative team.

“I remain uncompromising should any personnel or officer commit a crime, and will ensure a fair and transparent investigation is conducted to preserve the good reputation of this force,” he told Bernama when contacted for a comment over the pending charges last night.

He said the senior officer will be suspended immediately after the charges take place tomorrow, and said that all police officers and personnel should learn from this unfortunate incident.

Every personnel in the security force need to always maintain the good reputation of the police force and not to hide behind the police badge when committing a crime.

The fatal accident involving the student, who was hit and dragged by a car along Jalan Taman Jati near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Meru, Ipoh, had gone viral on December 15.

The senior police officer, 44, was believed to have driven the car that was involved in the accident that killed Muhammad Zaharif Affendi, who died due to severe injuries to his chest and abdomen. — Bernama