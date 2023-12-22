KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Mother of three Nur Sari Fardiana Mohd Amran was today charged with child abandonment, leading to the death of her youngest child last month, several news outlets reported.

The 38-year-old pled not guilty when the charges, framed under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, was read to her before Sessions Court judge Syahliza Warnoh in Petaling Jaya, Selangor this morning.

She faces a maximum penalty of jail up to 20 years, a fine up to RM50,000, or both if convicted.

Citing from the charge sheet, Malay tabloid Kosmo! reported Nur Sari Fardiana being accused of leaving her daughter aged two years and three months inside a car in Ara Damansara between 8am and 3.15pm on November 8. In previous news reports, Nur Sari Fardiana was said to have dropped off her two older children at school and had gone to a nursery to drop off the toddler but forgot to do so.

Instead, she drove back home and only realised her error at about 3.35pm, and discovered the girl inside the car, unconscious.

The girl was pronounced dead at the Sungai Buloh Hospital the same day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Hakimah Ibrahim offered bail at RM15,000 with one surety.

But lawyer Datuk Hanif Hassan, representing the accused, sought a lower amount, saying his client had been traumatised by her daughter’s death.

The judge set bail at RM7,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station every month until trial starts.

The judge also ordered the accused to stay away from prosecution witnesses in order not to tamper with their testimony.

The case will be up for mention in court again on January 30 next year.