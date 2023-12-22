PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — Passengers departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for domestic and international flight during the peak travel season and festive period are recommended to arrive at least four hours prior to departure.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) in a travel advisory issued today said the holiday season typically sees a surge in passenger traffic and arriving early will allow passengers to navigate through check-in, security, and boarding processes with minimal delays.

KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 are expecting average daily passenger traffic movements of 79,200 and 66,400 respectively up to the end of the year.

MAHB added currently, KLIA Terminal 1 is in the midst of upgrading its baggage handling system as part of its asset replacement programme to enhance operational efficiency.

Advertisement

“This upgrade is a crucial initiative to maintain and improve the overall airport infrastructure and the ongoing works may lead to additional processing time at various points within the airport,” it said.

Passengers are encouraged to cooperate with airport and airline staff during this period and allow for extra time to accommodate any unforeseen delays.

“Malaysia Airports appreciates the understanding and patience of all passengers as these essential upgrades are implemented to ensure a safer and more efficient travel experience in the long run,” it added. — Bernama

Advertisement